Tiwa Savage: Stop posting singer’s s.3..x tape and calling her a queen – BBNaija Tochi

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tochi has slammed

Nigerians who keep posting Tiwa Savage and referring to her as a queen

following the release of her s3….x tape with boyfriend.

Tochi made this known in a post via his Instagram story on

Tuesday.

He opined that they are trying to blow the matter out of

proportion, adding that her son will start asking questions about what’s

happening.

According to him, nobody would love to wake up someday and

see their sister’s s…3…x tape all over the internet.

The reality Tv star also advised people to stop tagging her

on their posts.

“If you wake up and see your sister’s s..3..x tape on the

Internet, will you post her on your page and caption it “A queen”?

“If not stop all this posting, let her heal, before her son

starts asking her why people are posting her and calling her a queen,” he

wrote.

Sourced From Nigerian Music