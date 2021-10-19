Tiwa Savage: Stop posting singer’s s.3..x tape and calling her a queen – BBNaija Tochi
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tochi has slammed Nigerians who keep posting Tiwa Savage and referring to her as a queen following the…
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tochi has slammed
Nigerians who keep posting Tiwa Savage and referring to her as a queen
following the release of her s3….x tape with boyfriend.
Tochi made this known in a post via his Instagram story on
Tuesday.
He opined that they are trying to blow the matter out of
proportion, adding that her son will start asking questions about what’s
happening.
According to him, nobody would love to wake up someday and
see their sister’s s…3…x tape all over the internet.
The reality Tv star also advised people to stop tagging her
on their posts.
“If you wake up and see your sister’s s..3..x tape on the
Internet, will you post her on your page and caption it “A queen”?
“If not stop all this posting, let her heal, before her son
starts asking her why people are posting her and calling her a queen,” he
wrote.