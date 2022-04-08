Tinubu congratulates Ebenezer Obey at 80

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated juju maestro, Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi, on his recent 80th birthday, commending him for promoting national unity and harmony through his songs.

In a birthday congratulatory letter personally signed by him and released by Tinubu Media Office Friday in Abuja, the former Lagos State Governor said Obey’s music had inspired several generations in Nigeria and globally.

Asiwaju Tinubu said in the letter: “May I extend my best wishes and congratulations to you on your 80th birthday celebration. This is a major landmark. I join with the legions of your fans in thanking Almighty God for the grace given to you.

“Chief Commander, as you are so fondly called, your music has inspired several generations in Nigeria and globally. You have brought joy to many and promoted national unity and harmony through your songs.

“In the course of your stellar music career, you achieved the highest acclaim, deservedly winning several prestigious awards and honours.

“A music maestro and evangelist, your dedication to social ethics and the teachings of the gospel deserves commendation. May God continue to show you His divine mercy; may He bless you and give you many more years in good health and vitality.”

