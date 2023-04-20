Thousands flee Sudan as another ceasefire agreement fails

Fighting is continuing in Sudan as a second ceasefire agreement fails.

Reports say millions of people trapped in their homes since the violence broke out almost a week ago.

The two rival generals had apparently agreed to temporarily halt the fighting so humanitarian aid could get to those who need.

But Prolonged gunfire and explosions were heard throughout the night, marking the failure of the second ceasefire attempt in as many day.

Norway’s ambassador to Sudan Endre Stiansen has described the conditions as terrible.

“It’s been a very, very bad night… Continuous pounding, may be from 3 o’clock. Very intense sometimes, hellish, to be honest.i’m safe, where I’m staying I can’t imagine how anybody can survive where intense hits have taken place”, the ambassador said in an interview.

Residents have been fleeing Khartoum, fearful about dwindling food supplies and the collapse of medical services. Clashes have been reported elsewhere in Sudan.

Sudan’s paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has alleged it has shot down two military helicopters in a reprisal attack against the army.

The group said the army attacked its fighters in Omdurman, near the capital Khartoum on Thursday morning despite the truce announced on Wednesday.

“But the forces responded to the attack and inflicted heavy losses on the putschists in lives and equipment, including the shooting down of two helicopters,” the RSF said in a statement posted on Twitter. The army is yet to comment on RSF attack claims.

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, is due to hold online talks with the leaders of regional bodies. These include the African Union, the Arab League and Igad.

The meeting is seeking to arrange a workable ceasefire as the death toll rises. Reports say more than 300 people have died in Sudan.

