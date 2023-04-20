Uganda’s President to meet MPs over anti-LGBTQ law

As pressure mounts on Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni not to sign a recently passed anti-LGBTQ law, he is now due to meet MPs over the issue.

Mr. Museveni will meet lawmakers from his ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) on Thursday to discuss the law which was passed last month.

The meeting will take place at State House in Entebbe, a statement by the NRM parliamentary caucus chairperson, Denis Obua said.

All MPs are required to take a Covid-19 test before the meeting, state-run New Vision website reported.

Mr Museveni is expected to sign the law which provides stiffer punishment for offenders.

– Advertisement –



Penalties under the new legislation include a 10-year-jail term for anyone who engages in same-sex relationships or identifies as LGBTQ.

There was very little opposition to the bill in parliament, which has majority of members backing the controversial legislation.

The new law has been condemned by the international community including the United States, the UK and other European nations.

The US White House last month warned Uganda of possible sanctions if the newly passed anti-gay bill becomes effective.

Homophobia is already rife in Uganda and President Museveni himself has described homosexuals as “disgusting”.

What does the bill now passed into law say?

A person who is convicted of grooming or trafficking children for purposes of engaging them in homosexual activities faces life in prison.

Individuals or institutions which support or fund LGBT rights’ activities or organisations, or publish, broadcast and distribute pro-gay media material and literature, also face prosecution and imprisonment.

Media groups, journalists and publishers face prosecution and imprisonment for publishing, broadcasting, distribution of any content that advocates for gay rights or “promotes homosexuality”.

Death penalty for what is described as “aggravated homosexuality”, that is sexual abuse of a child, a person with disability or vulnerable people, or in cases where a victim of homosexual assault is infected with a life-long illness.

Property owners also face risk of being jailed if their premises are used as a “brothel” for homosexual acts or any other sexual minorities rights’ activities.

Source: Africafeeds.com