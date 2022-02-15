“This generation is the most hopeless, only cares about sex, vibes, free money”-worried Nigerian activist Deji Adeyanju

Nigerian activist Deji Adeyanju

LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Nigerian renown activist Deji Adeyanju has described this generation as “one of the most hopeless.”

According to him, all they care about is sex, vibes and free money.

Deji said this on his Instagram page following the euphoria that greeted the recent nude videos of singer, Oxlade.

See his post below..

Source: www.expressiveinfo.com

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost

Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipostFacebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this:

Like this: Like Loading…

Related

Sourced From Nigerian Music