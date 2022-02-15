You are here
“This generation is the most hopeless, only cares about sex, vibes, free money”-worried Nigerian activist Deji Adeyanju

Nigerian activist Deji Adeyanju

LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Nigerian renown activist Deji Adeyanju has described this generation as “one of the most hopeless.”

According to him, all they care about is sex, vibes and free money.

Deji said this on his Instagram page following the euphoria that greeted the recent nude videos of singer, Oxlade.

