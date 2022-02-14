Bola Ahmed Tinubu: Don’t Leave Home Without Adult Diapers! BY Bayo Oluwasanmi

How can one prepare to run and win the Nigerian presidency? This is a one million Naira question for aspirants for Aso Rock. The question becomes more poignant because Nigerians have the reputation of electing unqualified and unprepared candidates as presidents.

Running for the Nigerian presidency is perhaps the costliest political race in the world. Apart from having unlimited cash flow, you must take active part in numerous rituals. You must be able to communicate with witches and witchcrafts. You must consult with Babalawos, prophets, Alfas, and other ancient mediums. You must be hearing voices from beyond!





Since Nigerian presidents are in their 80s and 90s and near the departure lounge of life, another pre-requisite is having good health. This is crucial because aspirants will need the energy and the stamina to last a long election campaign. More importantly, to live long enough to enjoy the power they will be wielding. For Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he’ll need truckloads of diapers for the journey ahead.

A common health issue of old age is bladder incontinence or bowel incontinence. The inability to control bladder or bowel incontinence can greatly compromise the dignity of Tinubu. He will need to wear adult diapers to avoid embarrassing leakage and to hide wet stains. Wearing adult diapers will give him comfort when leakage happens. He will have less stress because he doesn’t have to worry about his clothes getting stained. He won’t constantly search for a bathroom nearby. Adult diapers are absorbent, thin, and discreet. He can’t do without this essential.

To Nigerian voters, don’t donate cash for Tinubu campaign. Instead, give him boxes of adult diapers. As for Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Asiwaju of APC, the Jagaban of great Borgu Kingdom, and the Emperor of Bourdillon as you campaign on the road, in the air, on the radio, on TV, on zoom, you will need boxful of adult diapers. Don’t leave home without it! We wish you the best of luck.

Sourced From Sahara Reporters