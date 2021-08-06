Home | News | General | There was a big job of 8-figure pay waiting for me before I chose music – DJ Big N

<!– –>

<!– –>

Popular Nigerian DJ, Big N, has said that he did not choose music because of the money but for what good entertainment could do

The DJ revealed that there was already an 8-figure job waiting for him before he chose music and excelled in the profession

He referenced family as his support as he said that he had an “easier way out” when starting his career in entertainment

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

In a series of Instastory posts on Instagram, DJ Big N narrated how his journey into entertainment began.

When he was asked about what motivates his passion for music greatly, the disk jockey artist revealed he had a bigger choise before coming into the industry.

The DJ said he loves what music does to people.

Photo source: @djbign

Source: Instagram

DJ Big N said that he was there was already an eight-figure job waiting for him before he decided to make a career switch.

Read also 14-year-old boy who is a professional makeup artist speaks in video, says his friends always laugh at him

Stating that he did not come into music for the money, he added that he always loves the expression on people’s faces after they have been entertained.

DJ Big N revealed that when he realised how good music could instantly change a person’s mood, he decided to champion the cause of always doing that.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that after days in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house, contestants of the Shine Ya Eyes season finally got the opportunity to witness the much-talked Saturday night party which they had been looking forward to.

Big Brother opened the party doors at exactly 10pm and the super-hyped reality stars were received by top celebrity entertainer, DJ Big N.

The DJ serenaded the party hall with several hits upon hits from top Nigerian music stars and the housemates didn’t fail to impress with their individual dance moves.

Read also My friends’ lifestyle who travelled abroad ‘entered’ my eyes, so I saved for Italy – Nigerian man narrates

In other related news, Mavin crew member, DJ Big N, who was still in shock like several others tried to make sense of the sudden situation.

The DJ shared a photo of the late singer and disclosed that he held religion dearly to his heart. According to Big N, Sultan never smoked, took alcohol or even looked at another woman other than his wife.

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading…

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies. View More Articles

<!– –> Sourced From Nigerian Music