Tunisian president appoints Ali Mbrabet as new Health minister

Tunisian President Kais Saied has appointed Ali Mrabet as the new health minister, the presidency said on Friday.

Mrabet is a miliray doctor and a professor in epidemiology and public health. His appointment comes as Tunisia prepares to launch a broad national campaign next Sunday to vaccinate as many residents as possible in one day across the country.

During the inauguration ceremony in Tunis on Friday, the new minister “took the constitutional oath before the president, in accordance with article 89 of the Tunisian Constitution,” a presidency statement read.

Tunisia’s ex-Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi removed Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi on July 20, amid rising COVID-19 cases in the North African country. Five days later, Saied removed Mechichi from the post of Prime Minister and acting Interior Minister, and suspended all activities of the parliament.

Tunisia has witnessed a major outbreak of the Covid-19 disease, which has led to hospitals being overwhelmed. The number of infections has passed 600, 000 while deaths have surpassed 20,000.

Sourced from Africanews