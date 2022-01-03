#TheJoy150: The 150 most interesting Nigerians in the culture today who bring me joy, and inspire many
What does it take to be influential and famous? To rise past back-breaking hurdles or succeed in whatever corner of the world you have carved for yourself? The answer, always, is perseverance spiced by talent, plus belief. This is exemplified by this list of the 150 most interesting Nigerians in the culture.
This list is for those who are at the top of whatever game they have chosen to play in the culture – but who are also doing it with an originality of voice or action that makes them stand out. They stand in their truth, they don’t follow the crowd, and they are owning the culture. I want to admire them in public today.
Abddulsamad Rabiu – Billionaire Businessman, Philanthropist
Ada Ameh – Actor
Ada Ehi – Gospel singer
Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani – Novelist, Humourist, Essayist, Journalist
Addy Awofisayo – Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa, YouTube
Adeola Fayehun – Journalist
Adeyinka Alaseyori – R&B, gospel singer
Adunni Ade – Actor
Aisha Yesufu – Activist, Businesswoman
Ajebo (Erem Emeka Nehemiah) – Comedian
Aliyu Shugaba – Academic, Professor of biochemistry
Aminu Saira – Filmmaker, Director, Storywriter
Arese Ugwu – Author
Arinze Ifeakandu – Writer
Avalon Okpe – Director
Bayo ‘Lion’ Adedeji – Founder, Wakanow
Ben Amadasun – Netflix’s Director of Content for Africa
Bimbo Manuel – Actor
Biodun Stephen – Film Director
Bola Atta – Group Director, Corporate Communications, UBA
Bolanle Austen-Peters – Founder, Managing Director, Terra Kulture
Broda Shaggi (Samuel Animashaun Perry) – Comedian
Burna Boy (Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu) – Singer
Charles Okpalaeke – Businessman, Film Producer
Chidinma Ekile – Singer
Chike (Ezekpeazu Osebuka) – Singer
Chimamanda Adichie – Writer
Chinwetalu Agu – Actor
Chukwuma Soludo – Politician, Economics Professor
Cinema Pointers.: Founders
All the women of D’Tigress
David Hundeyin – Journalist
Davido (David Adedeji Adeleke) – Singer
Dapo Pelmar – Singer
Denola “Grey” Adepetun – Fashion Consultant
Dera Giselle – Content Creator
Don Jazzy (Micheal Collins Ajereh) – Record Producer, CEO of Mavin Records
Doris Okuwobi – Legal Practitioner
Dunsin Oyekan – Gospel Singer
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu – Lawyer, Media Personality
Ebun-Olu Onagoruwa – Board member, SCHAF
Edem Victor – Director, Content Creator
Eezee Tee (Ezekiel Thankgod) – gospel Singer
Eloghosa Osunde – Writer
Eniola Badmus – Actor
Enioluwa Adeoluwa – Content Creator
Ese Brume – Athlete
Esther Benyeogo – Gospel singer
Ezra Olubi – Chief Technology Officer, Co-founder, Paystack
Femi Falana – Lawyer, Human right activist
Fireboy DML (Adedamola Adefolahan) – Singer
Fisayo Fosudo – Vlogger
Flavour (Chinedu Okoli) – Singer
Folorunsho Alakija – Businesswoman
Funke Akindele and Abdulrasheed Bello (JJC Skills) – Film Entrepreneurs
Gabriel Nnamdi Vincent – Basketball Player
Gbenga Sesan – Entrepreneur
Idris Ayodeji Bello – Afropreneur
Idunnu Yaoundé – CEO, Apata TV
Ikeade Oriade – Writer
Instablog 9ja: Founder
Iroko Critic: Founders
Iyinoluwa Aboyeji – Entrepreneur
Jerry Eze – Pastor
John Momoh – Chairperson, Channels Television
Joke Silva – Actor
Jola Ayeye – Writer
Joshua Selman – Gospel minister
K1 De Ultimate (Olasunkanmi Wasiu Ayinde Marshal) – Musician
Karibi Fubara – Actor
Kayode Kasum – Movie, Music Video Director, Producer
Kamarudeen “Kamaru” Usman – Mixed Martial Artist
Kemi Adetiba – Filmmaker
Ken Onyeali-Ikpe – Group Chief Executive Officer, Insight Communications
Kenim Ogbaibena – Filmmaker, Entrepreneur
Kie Kie (Adeaga Bukunmi Ilori) – TV Host, Content Creator
Kingpexxie (Lekan Bamidele) – Lawyer
Kingsley and Mildred Okonkwo – Ministers
Kitay (Okotete Okiemute) – Singer
Korty Eo (Eniola Korty) – Graphic Designer, Model, Artist, YouTuber
Kpee Blingz (Okoro Oghenekpabor Joshua) – Musician
Kunle Afolayan – Filmmaker
Lani Aishida – Screenwriter
Larry Gaaga (Larry Ndianefo) – Songwriter, Record Label Executive
Lateef Oladimeji – Actor
Lawan Ahmed – Filmmaker
Laycon (Olamilekan Massoud Al-Khalifah Agbeleshebioba) – Rapper
Lola Shoneyin – Author
Ludo Liu – Content Creator
Mr. Macaroni (Debo Adedayo) – Actor
Mark Angel – Comedian
Mimi Bartels – Co-Head, FilmOne Entertainment
Morayo Afolabi-Brown – TV Host
Moses Bliss – Musical artist
Moses Inwang – Film Director
Mosunmola Abudu – Media Mogul
Musikilu Mojeed – Journalist
Nathaniel Bassey – Gospel singer
Naz Onuzo – Screenwriter
Nduka Ogbaibena – Founding Chairman, Editor-in-Chief, THISDAY Media Group and ARISE News Channel
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala – Director-General, World Trade Organisation
Niyi Akinmolayan – Filmmaker
Nkechi Blessing – Actor
Nkem Owoh – Actor
Obiageli Ezekwesili – Economic Policy Expert, Activist
Olumide Akpata – Legal Practitioner
Olugbenga Agboola – CEO, co-founder, Flutterwave
Olusegun Obasanjo – Politician
Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde – Businessman, Politician
Omoyemi Akerele – Art director
Onyeka Akumah – Founder, CEO, Farmcrowdy Limited
Onyeka Onwenu – Singer, Actor
Opeyemi Awoyemi – Entrepreneur
Othuke Ominiabohs – Writer
Otosirieze Obi-Young – Writer
Paul Enenche – Pastor, Musician
Paul Onwuanibe – MD/CEO, Landmark Group
Peace Itimi – Digital Marketing/Growth Expert
Rahama Sadau – Actor
Richard Mofe-Damijo – Actor
Rinu (Oduala Olorunrinu) – Media Strategist/Digital Marketer
Rufai Oseni – TV Presenter
Sam Dede – Actor
Samson Itodo – Community Organiser/Development Practitioner
Sanusi Lamido Sanusi – Spiritual Leader, Tijanniyah Sufi Order, Nigeria
Serge Noujaim – CEO, Cool FM
Simi (Simisola Bolatito Kosoko) and Adekunle Gold (Adekunle Kosoko) – Singers
Sinach (Osinachi Kalu Okoro Egbu) – Gospel singer
Sola Sobowale – Actor
Sowore Omoyele – Politician, Activist
Stephanie Busari – Journalist
Subomi Plumptre – Co-founder, Volition Capital Investments Limited
Tayo Aina – Content Creator
Temisan Emmanuel – Content Creator
Tems (Temilade Openiyi) – Singer
Tiwa Savage – Singer
T. J. Benson – Writer
Toke Makinwa – Media personality
Tomike Alayande Adeoye – Actor
Tony Rapu – Pastor
Tunde Ednut – Instagram influencer
TY Bello – Singer, Photographer
Uche Ekwunife – Politician
Uche Pedro – CEO, BellaNaija
Wale Ayilara – Entrepreneur
Wizkid (Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun) – Singer
Yemi Adamolekun – Executive Director, Enough is Enough
Zannah Mustapha – Humanitarian, Mediator
Chude Jideonwo is host of the TV and radio network #WithChude, which is creating safe spaces for conversations about mental, emotional and spiritual health across Africa. He is also co-founder of human flourishing company, Joy, Inc.