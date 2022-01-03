TheJoy150: The 150 most interesting Nigerians in the culture today who bring me joy, and inspire many

What does it take to be influential and famous? To rise past back-breaking hurdles or succeed in whatever corner of the world you have carved for yourself? The answer, always, is perseverance spiced by talent, plus belief. This is exemplified by this list of the 150 most interesting Nigerians in the culture.

This list is for those who are at the top of whatever game they have chosen to play in the culture – but who are also doing it with an originality of voice or action that makes them stand out. They stand in their truth, they don’t follow the crowd, and they are owning the culture. I want to admire them in public today.

Abddulsamad Rabiu – Billionaire Businessman, Philanthropist

Ada Ameh – Actor

Ada Ehi – Gospel singer

Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani – Novelist, Humourist, Essayist, Journalist

Addy Awofisayo – Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa, YouTube

Adeola Fayehun – Journalist

Adeyinka Alaseyori – R&B, gospel singer

Adunni Ade – Actor

Aisha Yesufu – Activist, Businesswoman

Ajebo (Erem Emeka Nehemiah) – Comedian

Aliyu Shugaba – Academic, Professor of biochemistry

Aminu Saira – Filmmaker, Director, Storywriter

Arese Ugwu – Author

Arinze Ifeakandu – Writer

Avalon Okpe – Director

Bayo ‘Lion’ Adedeji – Founder, Wakanow

Ben Amadasun – Netflix’s Director of Content for Africa

Bimbo Manuel – Actor

Biodun Stephen – Film Director

Bola Atta – Group Director, Corporate Communications, UBA

Bolanle Austen-Peters – Founder, Managing Director, Terra Kulture

Broda Shaggi (Samuel Animashaun Perry) – Comedian

Burna Boy (Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu) – Singer

Charles Okpalaeke – Businessman, Film Producer

Chidinma Ekile – Singer

Chike (Ezekpeazu Osebuka) – Singer

Chimamanda Adichie – Writer

Chinwetalu Agu – Actor

Chukwuma Soludo – Politician, Economics Professor

Cinema Pointers.: Founders

All the women of D’Tigress

David Hundeyin – Journalist

Davido (David Adedeji Adeleke) – Singer

Dapo Pelmar – Singer

Denola “Grey” Adepetun – Fashion Consultant

Dera Giselle – Content Creator

Don Jazzy (Micheal Collins Ajereh) – Record Producer, CEO of Mavin Records

Doris Okuwobi – Legal Practitioner

Dunsin Oyekan – Gospel Singer

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu – Lawyer, Media Personality

Ebun-Olu Onagoruwa – Board member, SCHAF

Edem Victor – Director, Content Creator

Eezee Tee (Ezekiel Thankgod) – gospel Singer

Eloghosa Osunde – Writer

Eniola Badmus – Actor

Enioluwa Adeoluwa – Content Creator

Ese Brume – Athlete

Esther Benyeogo – Gospel singer

Ezra Olubi – Chief Technology Officer, Co-founder, Paystack

Femi Falana – Lawyer, Human right activist

Fireboy DML (Adedamola Adefolahan) – Singer

Fisayo Fosudo – Vlogger

Flavour (Chinedu Okoli) – Singer

Folorunsho Alakija – Businesswoman

Funke Akindele and Abdulrasheed Bello (JJC Skills) – Film Entrepreneurs

Gabriel Nnamdi Vincent – Basketball Player

Gbenga Sesan – Entrepreneur

Idris Ayodeji Bello – Afropreneur

Idunnu Yaoundé – CEO, Apata TV

Ikeade Oriade – Writer

Instablog 9ja: Founder

Iroko Critic: Founders

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji – Entrepreneur

Jerry Eze – Pastor

John Momoh – Chairperson, Channels Television

Joke Silva – Actor

Jola Ayeye – Writer

Joshua Selman – Gospel minister

K1 De Ultimate (Olasunkanmi Wasiu Ayinde Marshal) – Musician

Karibi Fubara – Actor

Kayode Kasum – Movie, Music Video Director, Producer

Kamarudeen “Kamaru” Usman – Mixed Martial Artist

Kemi Adetiba – Filmmaker

Ken Onyeali-Ikpe – Group Chief Executive Officer, Insight Communications

Kenim Ogbaibena – Filmmaker, Entrepreneur

Kie Kie (Adeaga Bukunmi Ilori) – TV Host, Content Creator

Kingpexxie (Lekan Bamidele) – Lawyer

Kingsley and Mildred Okonkwo – Ministers

Kitay (Okotete Okiemute) – Singer

Korty Eo (Eniola Korty) – Graphic Designer, Model, Artist, YouTuber

Kpee Blingz (Okoro Oghenekpabor Joshua) – Musician

Kunle Afolayan – Filmmaker

Lani Aishida – Screenwriter

Larry Gaaga (Larry Ndianefo) – Songwriter, Record Label Executive

Lateef Oladimeji – Actor

Lawan Ahmed – Filmmaker

Laycon (Olamilekan Massoud Al-Khalifah Agbeleshebioba) – Rapper

Lola Shoneyin – Author

Ludo Liu – Content Creator

Mr. Macaroni (Debo Adedayo) – Actor

Mark Angel – Comedian

Mimi Bartels – Co-Head, FilmOne Entertainment

Morayo Afolabi-Brown – TV Host

Moses Bliss – Musical artist

Moses Inwang – Film Director

Mosunmola Abudu – Media Mogul

Musikilu Mojeed – Journalist

Nathaniel Bassey – Gospel singer

Naz Onuzo – Screenwriter

Nduka Ogbaibena – Founding Chairman, Editor-in-Chief, THISDAY Media Group and ARISE News Channel

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala – Director-General, World Trade Organisation

Niyi Akinmolayan – Filmmaker

Nkechi Blessing – Actor

Nkem Owoh – Actor

Obiageli Ezekwesili – Economic Policy Expert, Activist

Olumide Akpata – Legal Practitioner

Olugbenga Agboola – CEO, co-founder, Flutterwave

Olusegun Obasanjo – Politician

Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde – Businessman, Politician

Omoyemi Akerele – Art director

Onyeka Akumah – Founder, CEO, Farmcrowdy Limited

Onyeka Onwenu – Singer, Actor

Opeyemi Awoyemi – Entrepreneur

Othuke Ominiabohs – Writer

Otosirieze Obi-Young – Writer

Paul Enenche – Pastor, Musician

Paul Onwuanibe – MD/CEO, Landmark Group

Peace Itimi – Digital Marketing/Growth Expert

Rahama Sadau – Actor

Richard Mofe-Damijo – Actor

Rinu (Oduala Olorunrinu) – Media Strategist/Digital Marketer

Rufai Oseni – TV Presenter

Sam Dede – Actor

Samson Itodo – Community Organiser/Development Practitioner

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi – Spiritual Leader, Tijanniyah Sufi Order, Nigeria

Serge Noujaim – CEO, Cool FM

Simi (Simisola Bolatito Kosoko) and Adekunle Gold (Adekunle Kosoko) – Singers

Sinach (Osinachi Kalu Okoro Egbu) – Gospel singer

Sola Sobowale – Actor

Sowore Omoyele – Politician, Activist

Stephanie Busari – Journalist

Subomi Plumptre – Co-founder, Volition Capital Investments Limited

Tayo Aina – Content Creator

Temisan Emmanuel – Content Creator

Tems (Temilade Openiyi) – Singer

Tiwa Savage – Singer

T. J. Benson – Writer

Toke Makinwa – Media personality

Tomike Alayande Adeoye – Actor

Tony Rapu – Pastor

Tunde Ednut – Instagram influencer

TY Bello – Singer, Photographer

Uche Ekwunife – Politician

Uche Pedro – CEO, BellaNaija

Wale Ayilara – Entrepreneur

Wizkid (Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun) – Singer

Yemi Adamolekun – Executive Director, Enough is Enough

Zannah Mustapha – Humanitarian, Mediator

Chude Jideonwo is host of the TV and radio network #WithChude, which is creating safe spaces for conversations about mental, emotional and spiritual health across Africa. He is also co-founder of human flourishing company, Joy, Inc.

Sourced From Nigerian Music