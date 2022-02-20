The Voice Nigeria returns for fourth season

Popular music reality show, The Voice Nigeria, is back for its fourth edition.

According to the organisers, the show, which is sponsored by First Bank and Airtel, will be fully produced in Nigeria, with an assurance of authenticity and a thrilling experience for viewers and participants.

The show will be produced by UNITY 1 Limited in collaboration with FAME TV, while partnering with ITV and YouTube.

In her address at the event, the Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Folake Ani-Mumuney, stated that this season would be more intriguing than past editions. She said, “We are delighted about the return of The Voice Nigeria. We are particularly excited that this Season Four promises to be more thrilling than the previous editions, given all the extras packed in.

“With previous editions, we demonstrated attainment of the key goal of the show, which is to discover and promote talented singers to actualise their dreams of becoming international stars. This aligns with First Bank’s commitment to provide a platform for nurturing and showcasing talents, as well as driving social cohesion. It will also give Nigerians a voice and enable their dreams.”

On his part, the Chief Commercial Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Godfrey Efeurhobo, said, “Airtel Nigeria is passionate and committed to creating and supporting credible platforms and programmes that will help discover, nurture and hone the talents of young Nigerians. Therefore, our sponsorship of this show is a glowing testament to our resolve to offer young, talented Nigerians a springboard to international stardom, while creating exciting moments for fans and entertainment lovers across the country. It is our belief that with this platform, we will continue to connect emotionally with Nigerians, and contribute significantly to the development of the creative industry.”

The executive producer of the show and Managing Director, UNITY 1 Limited, Akin Salami, also expressed excitement over the return of the show.

This year’s edition of the show will kick off with free registration. Intending talents are to record a one-minute video singing without a soundtrack, upload and fill the form on the competition’s website.

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

Sourced From Nigerian Music