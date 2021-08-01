Home | News | General | The Only Letter I Want To Read Is Israel’s Sack Letter — Singer, Davido Informs His Lawyer

Nigerian singer and CEO of DMW Records, David Adeleke popularly called Davido is still very angry at his Logistics manager, Isreal DMW over his comment about the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari on his court case with fraudster, Hushpuppi..

It was reported that the US Court ordered the arrest of Abba Kyari for his involvement with Hushpuppi in his fraudulent activities after he was found guilty.

Davido after suspending Isreal DMW has unfollowed him as part of his punishment over his comment supporting Abba Kayri who did a wrong thing by allegedly collecting a bribe despite all the good deeds he has done in the past.

Isreal DMW commenting on the allegations leveled against Abba Kayri defended him saying he has done a lot of good things trying to curb kidnapping and other hard crimes and people are chastising him over such allegations asking who isn’t with a sin.

Reports have it that Davido just suspended Isreal because whenever he makes a post and people want to refer to him, they mention Davido‘s name because he works for him but he has vowed to change and not make comments that will affect his boss.

In a new development, Isreal DMW would be shown the exit door as a conversation between Davido and his lawyer on Instagram revealed that Davido is getting Isreal’s dismissal letter ready and this comes after his lawyer reminded people including Davido of how abnormal Isreal DMW use in the past.

