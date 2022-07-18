The Nigerian Music Industry: Diversity At Its Peak

Advertisement

In the music industry today, there are different artistes doing different things, having different sounds.

The diversity is one of the reasons why the music industry is popular over the continent and abroad.

Years ago, saying “I don’t really listen to Nigerian music” was a “flex” but more, a rethink has been taking place.

Veterans in the industry keep making waves and relatively new artistes coming up are really falling in line, taking notes from their predecessors.

From Afrobeats to Amapiano to Afro-pop, the Nigeria music industry just shows that for a meal to be delicious, different ingredients need to be used.

On some days, we see the likes of Wurld, Nonso Amadi and Johnny Drille bless fans with their melodious sounds and slow rhythm, other days, Naira Marley, Zlatan, and most recently, the street prince ‘Portable’ give fans a reason to move their feet, to ‘Gbe’ their bodies.

We see the likes of Zinoleesky, Asake and Mohbad always make a note to totally bring the heat whenever they jump on a track, wowing fans with the beat known as Amapiano.

Every time there’s a new release, there’s a tendency for a craze among fans. When we talk about Afrobeats, we know we can never have enough as there’s a plethora of artistes doing good in that part of music.

It is not an exaggeration to say that the industry is blessed with artistes who really know their onions and indeed do well to keep blessing fans with good music.

They’ve got everything in there and they make the saying ‘different strokes for different folks’ worth every penny.



Sourced From Nigerian Music