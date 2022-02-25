‘The injustice is unfair’ – Naira Marley laments as NDLEA releases Mohbad

Nigerian singer, Naira Markey has called out the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, over the maltreatment and assault of artiste…

Nigerian singer, Naira Markey has called out the National

Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, over the maltreatment and assault of

artistes, Zinolesky and Mohbad.

Recall that the NDLEA stormed their residence and arrested

both artistes, with some others, after they found cannabis and Molly in their

possession.

NDLEA had in recent times raided the homes of Nigerian

celebrities and arrested them over drug-related issues.

Recall that Comedian, De General was arrested and convicted

of drug trafficking by a Federal High Court in Lagos, alongside Caleb William,

for unlawfully dealing in 15g of cannabis and 14g of tramadol in Lagos State.

Naira Marley described the treatment by the agency as

disgusting and unjust, even as he confirmed Mohbad’s release.

According to him, the NDLEA arrested Zinolesky and Mohbad

with no warrant.

His tweet read: “NDLEA has released Mohbad after physically

assaulting him. Zinoleesky is still in custody. The boys are under a lot of

stress after being ambushed in the middle of the night with no warrant. I’m

urgently returning to Lagos now.

“What’s happening to my brothers is disgusting. The

injustice is unfair and this is beginning to look like a pattern.

“First me, now my artists. Free Zinoleesky, free shubomi,

free Micee and Dosky.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music