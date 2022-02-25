5 signs she is for the streets

A woman who is for the streets isn’t ready for commitment and cannot tied down. If any man tries, it never ends well because she belongs to everybody and nobody.

Here are some signs;

1. She spends every Sunday at Ilashe

Ilashe is a private beach on Lagos island. If she is always going there with different people every Sunday, it is a red flag.

2. Hangs out with artiste and skit makers

This is a red flag shining so brightly. One day she is with a group of musician and the next day she is with Instagram skit makers. Except she is part of their management, pursuing such women would end in tears.

3. She lives in hotels

Her mirror selfie game in hotels is always on a 100. If she is a business owner, that’s okay, but today she is at Radisson Blu and the next day she is at Oriental hotel, why?

4. She loves Snapchat

Eventhough I don’t use Snapchat, a personal intel tells me Snapchat is a place for debauchery.

5. She does not have a job but her lifestyle is lavish