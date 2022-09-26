The boy who burned South Africa: Nigerian singer charms the rainbow nation

Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy brought business to a standstill in South Africa on Saturday evening as a mammoth crowd patronised his concert.

The musician attracted over 100, 000 patrons at the DStv Delicious Festival 2022 where he was headlining the event.

The 31-year old has described the event as one of a kind. He wrote: “South Africa was a Movie!!

Love to all my South African Fans.”

The fan-packed show was not devoid of drama, as some female patrons threw a bra at him in the course of his electric performance.

To make matters more exciting, the African giant performed AKA’s all eyes on me, a song on which he was featured, a few years after fighting the South Africa artist on Twitter.

The huge patronage, has earned the Nigerian artist the Michael Jackson title. People believe the artist has proved that he has high level of influence thus, decorating him with the title.

