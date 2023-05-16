Terry G Links Up With Portable for New Music Project (Video)

Popular dancehall singer, Terry G has taken to social media to share videos from a music shoot with street artiste, Portable, leaving fans excited.

In the video shared via his verified Instagram account, the two musicians, who are both known for their energetic style of music and dance moves, were seen in a behind-the-scenes clip alongside another artist.

Although neither of them confirmed any collaboration, fans were elated at the possibility of a joint project between the two stars.

Many took to social media to express their excitement and anticipation for what could be an explosive musical collaboration.

This latest development comes just weeks after Terry G addressed comparisons between himself and Portable, stating that they are two different artists with unique styles.

The “Free Madness” hitmaker advised fans not to compare originals to photocopies, emphasizing that their individuality should be respected and celebrated.

Sourced From Nigerian Music