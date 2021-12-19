Teni, Shizzi fight dirty on Twitter over production of ‘Case’

Oluwaseyi Akerele, Nigerian record producer better known as Shizzi, has engaged Teni Apata, the musician, in a war of words on Twitter ove…

Oluwaseyi Akerele, Nigerian record producer better known as

Shizzi, has engaged Teni Apata, the musician, in a war of words on Twitter over

the production of ‘Case’, her hit single.

Teni released ‘Case’ in 2018 and the song has continued to

pull the strings in the music space.

The drama started on Friday when Teni took to her Twitter

page to advise her fans to walk away from those she called “users”. She had

said such groups often use people and dump them thereafter.

“Users have no pity, they’ll use you and feel no remorse,

don’t let that crown shift. Walk away,” she wrote.

Shizzi, however, taunted the musician over the post,

claiming she is not in a position to give such a tip considering what she did

to him.

The record producer also claimed that he produced ‘Case’ for

Teni in 2018 but the singer then gave the song to her in-house producer to

reproduce it without giving him the necessary credit.

“Oh you don dey feel am? Them don dey serve you breakfast

already? See who’s talking about users???” he queried.

“You, that took a

song that I produced with you “Case” and you went and gave your in-house

producer to reproduce it without my consent and you released the song and your

guy “Nurse Dolor” endorsed it with no remorse till 2day.., you’re talking about

users.. nah stop it!”

In her reaction, the ‘For You’ singer dismissed the claim,

arguing that she only parted ways with the record producer because he “signed

me with no plans and wanted to waste my life.”

You that you wanted to waste my life. Signed me with no plans. You gave my songs away, my mother paid you in full and I got out the contract, I walked away peacefully. Thank God for my mom, I would’ve still been singing on the streets of Atlanta. https://t.co/bi4Voh4K1x — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) December 18, 2021

The musician also dared Shizzi to drop the song’s stems if

he indeed produced the track as claimed.

In audio production, stem refers to a group of audio sources

mixed together, usually by one person, to be dealt with downstream as one unit.

“Drop the stems if you really produced it. Drop the stems in

10 minutes or you’re a lil bitch,” she had fired back.

Drop the stems if you really produced it. Drop the stems in 10 minutes or you’re a lil bitch. https://t.co/UfVydlhH0W — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) December 18, 2021

In a swift reaction, Shizzi described Teni as “an ungrateful

element”. He also recounted how the singer’s mother called to plead with him

before they parted ways.

He further shared more clips and conversations between the

duo in the past to back his claim.

But Teni insisted that the record producer should drop the

track’s stem.

You would have sued me if you produced it, DONT CHANGE THE NARRATIVE. DROP THE STEMS IF YOU PRODUCED IT SHIZZI!!!!!! NO BE VIDEO WE ASK, NA STEMS I WAN SEE https://t.co/BxmwtWRZQL — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) December 18, 2021

She also said her mother paid Shizzi when she ended her

contract with him.

But you collected the money. Okay good night! https://t.co/SE1mdrCq63 — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) December 18, 2021

Shizzi, however, maintained his stance that he created the

song from the scratch, and threatened he could write Sony to take the song

down.

I created the idea from scratch it don’t matter if you didn’t record vocals that same day. My idea is my idea and moreover did you credit me or pay for it as the creator ??? And I can ask Sony to take that shit down. Don’t play with me 😂 #toddler #ungratefulelement pic.twitter.com/MlkP8TdgNW — Shizzi (@shizzi) December 18, 2021

In the heat of the confrontation, Chisom Obinna Onyeke,

Nigerian sound engineer, who eventually produced the song, weighed in to share

his side of the story.

Onyeke, better known as JaySynths, said he and Teni had a

freestyle on the track before she later departed for Atlanta at the time.

JaySynths also said the musician originally told her she

wanted Shizzi to produce the song for her but things didn’t go as planned

between them.

The 33-year-old claimed when Teni later returned to Nigeria,

she reached out to him and he produced the song from the scratch for her.

“Teni and I had a freestyle of this song (CASE) before she

went back to Atlanta. She had said she wanted Shizzi to produce the song for

her (reason for the video) but obviously things did’nt go the way she planned.

She got back to Naija and I produced the song from the scratch,” he wrote.

Teni and I had a freestyle of this song (CASE) before she went back to Atlanta. She had said she wanted Shizzi to produce the song for her (reason for the video) but obviously things did’nt go the way she planned. She got back to Naija and I produced the song from the scratch. — JaySynths (@Jaysynthsbeatz) December 18, 2021

He also tackled those reacting to the controversy without

understanding how music production works.

“Some of you don’t even know what stems is!!! You’ll just

open your mouth and ask for stems. Smh,” he added.

Some of you don’t even know what stems is!!! You’ll just open your mouth and ask for stems. Smh — JaySynths (@Jaysynthsbeatz) December 18, 2021

Sourced From Nigerian Music