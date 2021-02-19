Teebillz Celebrates His Girlfriend’s Birthday

Popular Nigerian music executive, Teebillz has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday.

The music executive, whose real name is Tunji Ibrahim Balogun, penned a heartwarming message to his girlfriend on Thursday.

Teebillz also shared a photo of himself and his lady.

“Happy Birthday to My Queen. My ride or die chick. My best friend and my rock…,” he captioned the photo.

Information Nigeria recalls that the music executive was previously married to singer, Tiwa Savage and they both share a son together.

However, the music executive has found love again and he

See his post below: