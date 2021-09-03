T-Pain teases his verse on Wande Coal’s new song via Twitch
During the chat, T-Pain joked about Etminan‘s use of a wired headset in 2021 before proceeded to the point of the discourse, he reimagined Wande Coal’s upcoming record by adding his verse and a baseline, which elevated the song.
Produced by Kel P, the song the untitled song looks to be from an upcoming body of work.
For a few months now, rumours of an upcoming EP between Black Diamond and the Grammy-nominated Kel P has swirled.
