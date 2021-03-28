Sunday Igboho, supporters sing freedom song as gunmen invade his mother’s house + Video

A video showing Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, singing along a freedom song with some of his supporters has been trending on social media.

The video comes amid the declaration by Igboho that Yorubaland need to leave Nigeria as a stand alone.

In the video, Igboho could be seen smiling as he held a cordless microphone, while chanting to the freedom song which was in Yoruba dialect.

The Yoruba part of the song, translated, means: “Stop deceiving us, stop giving us false hope.”

And then the chorus in English: “We need freedom, we need freedom….”

Meanwhile, it was reported that some suspected gunmen on March 21 allegedly invaded the residence of his mother.

However, one was apprehended and handed over to the police, while the other two escaped.

