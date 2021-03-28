Huge billboards advertising Gyakie sighted across Nigeria [Video] » ™

– –

Ghanaian singer Gyakie is taking her miusic a notch higher by trying to break through the commercial music market of Nigeria.

Huge bilboards advertising her works are sighted across Lagos in Nigeria which give meaning to the quantum of work herself and team are putting into making her a global star.

Sharing a video that gives an account of herself and Omah Lay featured on these billboards, Gyakie expressed sincere gratitude to his team and partners for the strides they have made so far.

Recruiting Omah Lay on her hit song “Forever” coupled with planned collbaoration with some of the heavyweights in Nigeria including Wizkid, the mounting of these billboards is certainly a tip of the iceberg to what Ghanaians need to expect of the 22-year-old Gyakie.

Watch The Video She Shared Below:

Big love to @uduXmusic and the team for putting up billboards in Nigeria 🇳🇬 💛 #ForeverRemix pic.twitter.com/QcNoLw99IN — JACKIE ACHEAMPONG (@Gyakie_) March 27, 2021

Sourced From Nigerian Music