Sudan’s former PM warns the country staring at worst civil war

Sudan’s former prime minister Abdalla Hamdok has issued red flag over the ongoing violence in his country warning the clashes could deteriorate into one of the worst civil wars than those experience in Syria and Libya if the fighting is not stopped.

The former premier is now calling for a truce between the warring generals from both the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces.

The former leader further insisted that there should be a defined role of the military in Sudan rather than engaging in politics and the leadership of the country.

Hamdok was answering questions for Mo Ibrahim who is the founder of the Ibrahim Foundation when he also called for a strong and unified approach by the international community in helping end the conflict that poses greater risk to millions of Sudanese.

The fighting is the culmination of a power struggle between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, head of the RSF and also known as Hemeti.

The violence has killed at least 528 people and wounded about 4,600, the health ministry said, but those figures are likely to be incomplete, with fighting in 12 out of Sudan’s 18 states.

Khartoum authorities on Sunday put civil servants on open-ended leave “due to the security situation”.

The UN World Food Programme has warned the unrest could plunge millions more into hunger in a country where 15 million people already need aid to stave off famine.

Sourced from Africanews