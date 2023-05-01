Iyanya Goes On Date With Lady He Met At Davido’s Concert Despite Warning From Boyfriend (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Iyanya has taken the lady he met at Davido’s concert on a date despite a stern warning from her alleged boyfriend.

Naija News recalls that Iyanya had earlier announced his intention to find a young lady he met at Davido’s concert.

He had taken to Twitter to post her pictures, adding that he intends to find the lady who made a seductive gesture at him while performing at Davido’s ‘Timeless’ concert recently.

He later returned to Twitter with an update that he has found the girl and posted her pictures.

However, a netizen identified simply as @Oba_West_ threatened the singer to look the other way as the lady in question is his lover.

The lady’s alleged boyfriend asked the music star to take down his girlfriend’s pictures which the singer refused. Instead, he invited the man to join him and the girl in question for dinner.

In a recent development, the Kukere hitmaker, on Sunday morning, shared videos of the lady on a date with him.

He captioned the videos, “Breakfast .”

In another post he wrote, “Oh well. Breakfast Continues”

