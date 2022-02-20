Submission in relationship not gender-sensitive – Singer Korede Bello

Nigerian singer, Korede Bello, has stated that the issue of submission in relationships wasn’t gender sensitive.

The singer made this known in a Saturday night tweet, where he described submission as a ‘”two-way street.”

According to the Godwin crooner, the word ‘submission’ was being used differently, adding that one should offer love and attention to their partner.

The tweet read, “In every relationship, ‘submission’ is a two-way street. We just word(sic) it differently.

“When you choose to be with a partner you’ve decided to submit your loyalty, attention, energy, service and love to that person. So submission is not gender-sensitive.”

See tweet below:

in every relationship ‘submission’ is a two way street. We just word it differently. When you choose to be with a partner you’ve decided to submit your loyalty, attention, energy, service and love to that person. So submission is not gender sensitivE — KB (@koredebello) February 19, 2022

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

Sourced From Nigerian Music