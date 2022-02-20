Music director rapes, impregnates his 6 daughters, gets 90 yrs jail term in US

Nigerian-born music director Aswad Ayinde, the genius behind the smash hit ‘Killing me softly’ by The Fugees, has been sentenced to 90 years jail term in America for raping his six daughters and fathering babies from all of them. This is an abominable act seen as incest in Africa.

Ayinde was found guilty in his latest trial of having intercourse with one of his daughters when she was as young as eight-years-old. The second sentence adds to the 40 year sentence Ayinde received in a 2011 trial for sexually assaulting a separate daughter. Ayinde is known for directing the music video for the Fugees 1996 smash hit “Killing Me Softly.”

In a disturbing disclosure during his first trial, Mr. Ayinde’s former wife said he was trying to create a “pure family bloodline” by impregnating his daughters. He even claimed during a pre-trial hearing before the first trial that “the world was going to end, and it was just going to be him and his offspring and that he was chosen.”

In this latest trial, it was revealed that Ayinde began having intercourse with his second daughter from the time she was eight-years-old, impregnating her four times.

The sexual assaults happened for almost 30 years until Mr. Ayinde and his wife separated, officials said. They occurred in numerous homes across northern New Jersey, even while the family was under watch of state child welfare officials, according to NBC New York. Some of the rapes even took place in an abandoned funeral home.

The family moving as far away as Florida to avoid investigation after case workers removed multiple children from the Ayinde household in 2000, resulting in Mr. Ayinde being arrested for kidnapping for trying to take them from state custody in a medical center, NBC New York reported.

He pleaded guilty to lesser charges and received a year’s probation – as he continued raping one daughter for at least another two years, according to officials.

The depraved father also beat and starved the girls using wooden boards and steel-toed boots for even “minor transgressions,” Ayinde’s wife testified at the first trial.

Some of the children Ayinde fathered with his daughters were born in the home, with at least two babies who died in the home having been buried without notifying authorities or obtaining birth certificates, NBC New York reported.

Ayinde’s tortured daughters were home schooled and isolated from other children, so as to keep the family secrets hidden, the station added.

With his wife too afraid to confront him, Ayinde carried out his evil plan without hindrance even while directing the music video for the Fugees 1996 breakout hit ‘Killing Me Softly, for which he won ‘Best R&B Video’ at the 1996 MTV Music Video Awards. The Fugees are also originally from Northern New Jersey.

