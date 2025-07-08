Srebrenica, 30 years on: UN officials and survivors call for truth, justice and vigilance
At the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, survivors of the Srebrenica genocide joined top officials in marking 30 years since thousands of Bosnian Muslims were systematically killed in the worst atrocity on European soil since World War II. The affirmed the need to counter denial, support survivors and promote lasting peace. Source UN News
