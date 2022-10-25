Spain-based Nigerian singer Baby Kay drops EP ‘Undefined’

By Christian Agadibe

Spain-based Nigerian afrobeat artist Chris Uzoezie, popularly known as Baby Kay, is not your typical singer. Beyond being a fast-rising performer, he is a fresh breath to the music industry in Nigeria.

“I have always loved music and all types of genres, each genre of my music matches with a part of my personality and it can tell the listener a lot about me,” he gives an insight.

Today, the artist sets to drop his EP entitled, ‘Undefined’ and he is also promoting his centric style of being comfortable singing in nearly all types of genres. This is because he believes he possesses great versatility.

He enthused: “I can honestly say that I started taking my music more seriously just this summer 2022 and I became more interested in seeing where the music could take me professionally.”

Having resided in Finland, Holland, Spain and the UK, it is no gainsaying then that Uzoezie is ready for the music industry. “I’m currently in the process of changing my lifestyle, which most people think is an easy process. But it is not at all,” he admitted, adding that “I’m trying to lead a life that can enable me to fulfil my goals and to be proud of myself”.

Uzoezie is a singer with a message. “I think that my new hit is going to take a lot of people by surprise and that’s what I want. I want to let people enjoy something different and be able to see how versatile I can be.”

With his new release having a different spice to it, the singer believes that people will appreciate the beauty of music.

While art has helped him open up and to talk more about himself, Uzoezie accepts that it has paved more windows to share things that he could never share ordinarily. “The emotions evoked in me are mostly stress, love and those feelings that build up in us humans and keep on bubbling up until they have to be released,” says the outspoken singer.

Like every goal-setter, Uzoezie has detailed his aim for the next five years. “I have tried to map up my goals for the next five years. However, if I’m really honest, it is taxing to know exactly what you want to do. I wish to have completed my education.”

As a budding artist, who has rolled his sleeves to execute some projects, he wishes to feature Lil Durk,

D block Europe and Rema. “They possess the qualities of originality to me,” he said.

Sourced From Nigerian Music