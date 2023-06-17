Singer Segun Johnson reveals secret behind his unique style

Segun Johnson, a well-known live band singer, has revealed how he developed his unique performance style and how it has helped him rise to prominence.

Johnson, who is well known for energising his audience by calling out their names, said that he made the decision to perform differently from the conventional live band performance style by engaging his audience on stage in a call and response kind of entertainment.

He said, “I made a decision that I will do mine differently and I can’t do it differently, then I won’t do it at all. So I decided to build a brand around my strength. Now my strength is audience engagement, my ability to engage someone in a few seconds so that led me to thinking of things to engage people with on stage. It brought me to the point where I created a style and songs for a call and response kind of entertainment and that was what led to Sho fine gan, o fine gan, sho ta lenu, o ta lenu”