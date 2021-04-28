Singer Runtown Set To Release New Album, ‘Signs’

Popular Nigerian singer, Douglas Jack Agu, alias Runtown has announced that his sophomore studio album titled ‘Signs’ will be released in June 2021.

Taking to his Twitter page, the ‘Mad Over You’ crooner writes:

“SIGNS #TheAlbum June 💪🏾”

The Enugu State-born singer and songwriter released his last album in 2015.

Titled ‘Ghetto University’, the singer’s debut album produced the hit singles ‘Gallardo’ featuring Davido, ‘Bend Down Pause’ featuring Wizkid, and ‘Lagos to Kampala’ featuring Wizkid.

The singer also released his debut EP ‘Tradition’ in 2019.

The singer also recently released ‘Soundgod Fest Reloaded’ which features Bella Shmurda, Made Kuti, and Rowlene.

See his post below: