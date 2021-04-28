You are here
My Mum Is So Childish And Useless – Singer Dencia

Cameroonian-born singer, Dencia has described her mum as childish and useless in a new post sighted on her Snapchat Stories.

The singer and skincare entrepreneur added that her mother is hardworking but she does not take anything seriously.

The singer also wrote that she took after her mother in that regard.

In her words:

My mom is so childish & useless I see why I am how I am. She doesn’t take nothing seriously. We are the same person & it’s f*cked!!! Two head strong, hard working useless Arians”.

Information Nigeria recalls the Cameroonian-born singer said that not all mental health illnesses are caused by witchcraft as some are as a result of drug and substance abuse.

The singer’s post

