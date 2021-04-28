What: Webinar to discuss the African Economic Outlook 2021 for Asian audiences Who: African Development Bank When: Thursday, 20 May 2021, 08:00 to 10:00 GMT/ 13:30-15:30 (Delhi time) / 16:00-18:00 (Beijing time) / 17:00-19:00 (Seoul and Tokyo time) Where: Virtual

The Asia External Representation Office and Macroeconomic Policy, Forecasting & Research Department of the African Development Bank will host a webinar to explore the Bank’s African Economic Outlook (AEO) 2021 for Asian audiences on 20 May 2021.

The African Economic Outlook (AEO) is the Bank’s flagship report that serves as a tool for economic intelligence, policy dialogue and operational effectiveness. The theme for the 2021 AEO is “From Debt Resolution to Growth: The Road Ahead for Africa.”

The report covers Africa’s growth performance and proposes policy options to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and improve the process of debt resolution, governance and sustainable growth in Africa.

The webinar will draw the Asian market’s attention to the latest developments and economic trends in Africa and foster dialogue between the Bank’s specialists and Asian scholars on the report’s findings and recommendations. Also, it will explore avenues of collaboration between Africa and Asia. The webinar will enable the Bank to disseminate the findings of the report to a broader range of Asian stakeholders, including policymakers, diplomats, academics, think tanks, regional development organizations, civil society, students, journalists, and the general public.

The Bank presented its African Economic Outlook to Asian audiences for the first time in 2020. Around 350 participants, mainly from Asian non-regional member countries of the Bank, attended the last year’s event. Going forward, the Bank will continue to organize an AEO knowledge event in Asia.

Language: English with simultaneous interpretation in Chinese, French, Japanese, and Korean

Please register here and submit your questions here by Wednesday, 19 May 2021.

