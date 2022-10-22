Singer Rema Spotted Loved-Up With Mystery Lover On Vacation, Nigerians React

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubo, popularly known as Rema, has sparked mixed reactions online after he was spotted with a mystery lady all loved-up.

Naija News reports that the singer and the mystery lady were seen vacationing at an unknown location.

The duo was also captured sharing romantic moments together which sparked curiosity among many netizens.

This is not the first time Rema is seen with a mystery lady as he has been romantically linked to several female fans this year.

The photos sparked mixed reactions online, while some netizens gushed over them others expressed displeasure with the promiscuous lifestyle of the singer.

sweezzy1 wrote: “Give Nigerians small minutes them go investigate the girl family now now”

hannieta__ wrote: “Rema has been spotted with more than 100 mystery lovers this year that boy na ashawo”

pheebskimnani_ wrote: “Na me be that. Please leave me and my man alone, let’s enjoy our vacation in peace”

allyofficiale wrote: “It’s giving 90s love and I love it!”

q.ueenomo wrote: “I’m just happy she’s black”

mordsith8 wrote: “Leave people alone to enjoy their private life in this chaotic world”

na.imah_ wrote: “Rema ooo school have resume ,go and start packing your things”

sir_veekee wrote: “E don tay when the boy deh tell us say He too like woman. Just let him be”

only1_ednariches wrote: “Rema dey chop person babe on a low, make una con check dis babe oh, whose bae is dis?”

lordprince_tokyo.jp wrote: “The babe calm down for you now oh rema. If you like later give her breakfast”

