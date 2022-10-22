5 Richest comedians in Nigeria 2022

Comedy is a lucrative career path in Nigeria and around the world. Especially with crowds gathered for comedy nights and stand-up comedy events.

Nigerians generally enjoy laughing, especially in light of the many foes that have befallen the country; thus, humour has been adopted as a coping mechanism.

Commercialization of the comedy industry was non-existent 60 years ago. Today, it is Nigeria’s third largest entertainment industry (after Nollywood and music), with annual revenue of N50 billion.

Let’s look at the top 5 richest comedians in Nigerians;

Rank Name Net worth 1 Ali Baba N3.75 billion 2 AY N2.92 billion 3 Basketmouth N2.34 billion 4 I Go Dye N2.13 billion 5 Julius Agwu N1,5 billion

1. Ali Baba

Nigerian stand-up comedian Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, also known as Ali Baba, is the wealthiest comedian in Nigeria as of 2022.

As Nigeria’s richest comedian, Alibaba, 57, has a total net worth of N3.75 billion.

Known as the “Father of the Comedy Business,” Ali Baba is widely regarded in the industry as a pioneer of stand-up comedy and a mentor to other comedians.

Ali Baba was already on the comedy path in 1990, earning millions of naira, and in 2014 he started an annual comedy show called the 1 January concert.

This comedy show featured comedians reviewing the previous year’s events, and a first-class graduate from the previous year received an award.

Ali Baba’s noble mindset for the comedy industry grew, and in 2015 he started an event called Spontaneity, which featured budding comedians showcasing their talents.

Woli Arole was a finalist in this competition once before, in 2016.

Although Ali Baba’s net worth and position as Nigeria’s richest comedian have been established. His contribution to the Nigerian comedy industry earned him recognition and awards.

In 2002, he received the “Laughter incorporated” award for his significant contribution to the comedy industry; the same year, he received “the news award” for making stand-up comedy a viable business.

Ali Baba appeared on CNN African Voices in March 2015, speaking about his vision to professionalize and accept Nigerian comedians.

The Delta State native has always believed that the comedy industry is vast and has used his position to lift many other Nigerian comedians out of poverty.

In 2016, Ali Baba made his acting debut in the Kemi Adetiba-produced “Wedding Party,” alongside Nollywood veteran Sola Sobowale and others.

The film became one of Nigeria’s highest-grossing films due to the quality of the actors and a small appearance by Ali Baba. Other skit-making comedians such as Frank Donga, Emma oh my god, and others appeared in the film.

2. AY

Ayodeji Richard Makun, aka AY, will be Nigeria’s second-richest comedian in 2022.

With a net worth of N2.92 billion, AY is Nigeria’s second-richest comedian. He also hosts one of the country’s biggest comedy events. He hosts “AY Live,” Africa’s most popular comedy show, which features comedians such as Bovi, Helen Paul, and many others.

AY rose to prominence after appearing on the comedy show “Night of a Thousand Laughs” as a comedian, event planner, TV presenter, movie producer, actor, and director.

AY is a major investor in stand-up comedy, and his AY “Open Mic Challenge” has inspired aspiring comedians.

3. Basketmouth

Bright Okocha, also known as Basket Mouth, will be Nigeria’s third-richest comedian in 2022.

Basketmouth is a household name, and with a whopping net worth of N2.34 billion, he has emerged as a comedy industry force to be reckoned with.

Basketmouth is more than a comedy guru, a star actor, and a talisman in the event and ceremony coordination – his versatility has carved a niche for him in the entertainment industry.

Basketmouth won the National Comedy Award and the award for Best Stand-up Comedian of the Year in 2005 and 2006, when he was just starting out in the business.

His comedic career has also led to major deals. Basketmouth, who is currently a Glo ambassador, earns no less than N2 million from his deals.

He hosted the #TwoThingsChallenge on Instagram, which sparked outrage from fans after a young fan posted a video of him saying nasty things about sex with a child in close view.

4. I Go Dye

Francis Agoda, also known as “I Go Dye,” is Nigeria’s fourth richest comedian, with a net worth of N2.13 billion in 2022.

I Go Dye, like many other Nigerian comedians, rose to prominence after appearing on the popular comedy show “Night of a Thousand Laughs.”

His show featured some of the best comedy talents in the country and was widely praised for being both entertaining and therapeutic.

In addition to comedy, I Go Dye is interested in real estate and construction. I Go Die, however, does not appear to be a billionaire.

His small boyish frame obscures his ability to make even the tallest bodyguard laugh on the floor. I Go Dye, undoubtedly, is one of the few celebrities who has had a successful career in comedy.

He is the first comedian to have completed a seven-country European comedy tour. His professional accomplishments allowed him to perform at the UNESCO Cultural Week, where he received an award.

5. Julius Agwu

Julius Agwu is another gifted Nigerian comedian and the country’s fifth richest comedian, with a staggering net worth of N1.5 billion in 2022.

Julius Agwu is undoubtedly a well-known face with a stellar track record as one of the industry’s most talented comedians.

Julius has always taken pride in his ability to make people laugh. He is one of the country’s oldest comedians. Like Ali Baba, he is credited with nurturing and training many other successful comedians, including Basket Mouth.

Julius, a living warrior in 2016, fought for his life after undergoing several surgeries and was even declared dead by doctors. He returned to life while his body was transported to the mortuary. This occurred following the Comedian’s recovery from a fatal disease.

God, he claimed, was the one who saved his life.

Sourced From Nigerian Music