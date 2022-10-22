Reward GOFUND for Missing Kenyan student IRENE GAKWA in Wyoming, United States

Missing Kenyan student IRENE GAKWA in Wyoming, United States

ATLANTA (MaraviPost): Irene was last seen by her family on february 24th, 2022 on a video call. she had recently moved from boise, idaho to gillette, wyoming with her boyfriend at the time. although she was very independent, her family and friends became very concerned after not hearing from her and unusual responses to attempts to contact her and filed a missing persons report on march 20, 2022.

Irene Gakwa is an aunt, sister, and daughter who moved to the united states in may 2019 from kenya as a student to join her family. she was working towards a nursing career at gillette college to help take care of those in need. she loves chai tea with bread every morning and is always smiling and laughing.

camily of irene and friends are reaching out to you personally and ask for help in solving the case regarding their daughter,sister irene. as has been reported irene has been missing since february of this year. the police and the fbi are involved in the investigation but we fill with a sizeable reward we can get the public involved and hopefully solve this case soon. our goal is $50k and we are currently at $30k. if you are able to please support us at this link https://forms.gle/ksfy6vjstuhqb5b3a thank you very much and have a great weekend. you can also find out more information on this website www.whereisirene.com