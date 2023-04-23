Foreign states begin evacuating citizens from Sudan as fighting continues

Foreign states have started evacuating their citizens from Sudan as fighting between military rivals continues.

The United States said its special forces have already helped embassy staff to get out of the country.

Evacuations by some other countries though appeared to face problems over the weekend amid battles clashes with the current humanitarian crisis deepening.

The fighting broke out between army units loyal to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF, led by deputy leader, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti.

The military and RSF, have been fighting for power amid negotiations towards forming a transitional government after a 2021 military coup.

It is the first of such clashes since both joined forces to oust president Omar Hassan al-Bashir in 2019.

The fighting followed rising tensions over the RSF’s integration into the military.

The disagreement over the timetable for that has delayed the signing of an internationally backed agreement with political parties on a transition to democracy.

US President Joe Biden said his country has temporarily suspended operations at its embassy in Khartoum.

“The belligerent parties must implement an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, allow unhindered humanitarian access, and respect the will of the people of Sudan,” Biden said in a statement.

An attempt to have a cease fire deal implemented during the Eid festival didn’t materialise as factions continued to fight.

Hundreds of people have been killed in the crisis which doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon.

Source: Africafeeds.com