Singer Mr Eazi treats his billionaire girlfriend, Temi Otedola, to an early Valentine surprise [Video] » ™

Nigerian singer Mr Eazi has kickstarted his valentine surprise with his billionaire girlfriend Temi Otedola.
Ahed of Valentine Day on Sunday, February 14, Mr Eazi has already given his girlfriend a nice treat and showered her with love.
This is seen in a video where Mr Eazi is hosting a dinner night with his girlfriend. The two are seen toasting to joy.
With balloons and a saxophonist to put them in the right mood, Valentine has indeed come early for Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola, daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola.
