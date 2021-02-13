Singer Mr Eazi treats his billionaire girlfriend, Temi Otedola, to an early Valentine surprise [Video] » ™

Nigerian singer Mr Eazi has kickstarted his valentine surprise with his billionaire girlfriend Temi Otedola.

Ahed of Valentine Day on Sunday, February 14, Mr Eazi has already given his girlfriend a nice treat and showered her with love.

This is seen in a video where Mr Eazi is hosting a dinner night with his girlfriend. The two are seen toasting to joy.

With balloons and a saxophonist to put them in the right mood, Valentine has indeed come early for Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola, daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola.

Check Out Video Here

Sourced From Nigerian Music