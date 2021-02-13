You are here
Singer Mr Eazi Treats His Billionaire Girlfriend Temi Otedola To An Early Valentine Surprise Video
Singer Mr Eazi treats his billionaire girlfriend, Temi Otedola, to an early Valentine surprise [Video]

Singer Mr Eazi Treats His Billionaire Girlfriend Temi Otedola To An Early Valentine Surprise Video

Nigerian singer Mr Eazi has kickstarted his valentine surprise with his billionaire girlfriend Temi Otedola.

Ahed of Valentine Day on Sunday, February 14, Mr Eazi has already given his girlfriend a nice treat and showered her with love.

This is seen in a video where Mr Eazi is hosting a dinner night with his girlfriend. The two are seen toasting to joy.

With balloons and a saxophonist to put them in the right mood, Valentine has indeed come early for Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola, daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola.

Sourced From Nigerian Music

