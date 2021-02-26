Singer Banky W Features Wife, Adesua Etomi In New Music Video

Popular Nigerian singer and politician, Bankole Wellington, alias Banky W has released his new track, “Final Say,” produced by Cobhams Asuquo.

On Friday, the singer also accompanied the track with a beautiful music video, starring his wife, Adesua Etomi-Wellington while she was six months pregnant. The visuals of the song was directed by The Oladayo.

This new single comes weeks after the showbiz couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Information Nigeria recalls that the singer has also released the full names of his newborn son.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]