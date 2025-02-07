‘She had a syringe, razor blade, and bandages’: Surviving genital mutilation
Some 230 million girls in more than 90 countries – predominantly in Africa and Asia – have undergone female genital mutilation (FGM) and can suffer lifelong physical, emotional and psychological scars, an issue that the UN’s sexual and reproductive health agency has been tackling with the support of the international community including the United States. Source UN News
