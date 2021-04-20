Shade Ladipo says DJ Cuppy’s has a solid character but her music career is trash
In a post shared via her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 19, 2021, the media personality said even though Cuppy’s music has zero appeal, she should be praised for her character.
“DJ Cuppy’s music 0/100 DJ Cuppy’s character/value 120/100. The soild character will take you much further than talent. Give the girl all her flowers,” she wrote.
“She’s legit abeg. She will find what she’s good at…eventually.”
For many, Ladipo’s comments are seen as unwarranted and cheeky.
