Your music career is zero percent, Shade Ladipo taunts DJ Cuppy

Shade Ladipo, Nigerian media personality, has taunted DJ Cuppy, suggesting that she is not good enough to be a musician. Ladipo took to …

Shade Ladipo,

Nigerian media personality, has taunted DJ Cuppy, suggesting that she is

not good enough to be a musician.

Ladipo took to her Instagram

stories on Monday to assess the personality and music career of

the disc jockey (DJ), whose real name is Florence Otedola.

In the post, the radio personality extolled the

entertainer’s charming personality while rating her character as well as values

above 100 percent.

The on-air-personality (OAP), however, opined that the same

cannot be said of Cuppy’s music career which she rated zero percent.

Ladipo said with her “solid character”, the ‘Gelato’ crooner

would find “what she’s good at eventually” — suggesting the entertainer should

consider quitting music.

“DJ Cuppy’s music 0/100. DJ Cuppy’s character/values

120/100. A solid character will take you much further than talent. Give the

girl all her flowers. She’s legit abeg she will find what she’s good at ….

eventually,” she wrote.

It remains unclear what informed her post.

Cuppy, who doubles as a daughter to Femi Otedola, a

billionaire businessman, had earlier opened up on her battle with incessant

criticisms, adding that she’s tired of people telling her how to live her life.

“I have come to a point where I’m like, it’s time to lock up

because I’m tired of people telling me what I should do and what I shouldn’t

do…Someone tweeted, Cuppy you’re too rich to be wearing the wigs you

wear,” she had said.

