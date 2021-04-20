Your music career is zero percent, Shade Ladipo taunts DJ Cuppy
Shade Ladipo, Nigerian media personality, has taunted DJ Cuppy, suggesting that she is not good enough to be a musician. Ladipo took to …
Shade Ladipo,
Nigerian media personality, has taunted DJ Cuppy, suggesting that she is
not good enough to be a musician.
Ladipo took to her Instagram
stories on Monday to assess the personality and music career of
the disc jockey (DJ), whose real name is Florence Otedola.
In the post, the radio personality extolled the
entertainer’s charming personality while rating her character as well as values
above 100 percent.
The on-air-personality (OAP), however, opined that the same
cannot be said of Cuppy’s music career which she rated zero percent.
Ladipo said with her “solid character”, the ‘Gelato’ crooner
would find “what she’s good at eventually” — suggesting the entertainer should
consider quitting music.
“DJ Cuppy’s music 0/100. DJ Cuppy’s character/values
120/100. A solid character will take you much further than talent. Give the
girl all her flowers. She’s legit abeg she will find what she’s good at ….
eventually,” she wrote.
It remains unclear what informed her post.
Cuppy, who doubles as a daughter to Femi Otedola, a
billionaire businessman, had earlier opened up on her battle with incessant
criticisms, adding that she’s tired of people telling her how to live her life.
“I have come to a point where I’m like, it’s time to lock up
because I’m tired of people telling me what I should do and what I shouldn’t
do…Someone tweeted, Cuppy you’re too rich to be wearing the wigs you
wear,” she had said.