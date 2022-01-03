See The Top 10 Nigerian Songs Of 2021



Post Views:

41

The Nigerian music landscape has produced a range of records that have rocked us into moments of ambiance, where we felt good and was loved. In a place where we gathered together and danced through the spectrum of these moments wishing they lasted forever and never collapsed, we enjoyed these set of records the creators offered us, with glee and without regrets either we still want more.

This list comprises of those records that have set the pace for us in 2021. They’ve been carefully arranged in no particular order, but has been selected due to reasons of influence they’ve curated and how fans connected with them. Majority of them have stayed on the music charts and have allowed us rock the good moments.

Joeboy – Alcohol:

Joeboy’s “Alcohol” is one of those records that everyone found solace in and was strongly connected with during 2021. Alcohol is like a place where Joeboy finds his peace of mind accompanied with rounds of sipping the liquor, he kept requesting for more consistently as he also began influencing his fans to take some alcohol particularly. Although, he advised them against the intake of alcoholics and the song continued creating more impact.

Omah Lay – Understand:

Omah Lay’s Understand is another record that made a huge impact in the Nigerian music soundscape and beyond. Recently, Omah Lay had a successful home concert in his city and has been set aside to break limits with his debut studio album “Boy Alone”, which he anticipates. He also released the catchy “Free Mind” that has currently been doing numbers on all streaming platform both locally and internationally.

Ruger – Dior:

From the success of Ruger’s “Bounce” during pandemic and in the lock down till after the lockdown, Ruger took over the airwaves and was consecutively spotted amongst the Top 10 most buzzing creators in his home country alongside his label mate, Rema. Currently, his “Dior” has replaced Bounce while the magic of his success lies on his recently released sophomore extended play “Second Wave”, alongside between his consistence and ability to deliver expansively.

Kizz Daniel – Eh God:

After the success of Kizz Daniel’s “Lie”, he orchestrates an EP which arrays his love life and proclaimed his place as the King of Love once more. “Eh God” becomes a special cloth cut out from the project as it could soundtrack a new dance wave in pop culture if Kizz Daniel applies careful intentionality to the wave which the record is currently creating. Ever since his exit from G-Worldwide in 2017 till date, he has been following the wave of the Nigerian music industry, now he is making several attempt to create one.

Adekunle Gold – High featuring Davido:

AG Baby doesn’t have a single disappointment in him, you must confess that you believe in him now, so well. So far, he opened the year with the cadencing pop “What It Is”, and accompanied the lush R&B and pop “Sinner” featuring British singer, Lucky Daye. Currently, Adekunle Gold has had several featured tracks, however, he hasn’t failed to resume to duty fully introducing us with the revelers most favorite track on a joint with Davido titled – “High.” The record kept revelers together in one piece as everyone vibed and rocked the juice non stop, even took liquor to make the fun a fair exchange accompanied with hedonism.

Fireboy DML – Peru:

Fireboy DML has currently raked a huge success in the year 2021. Recently his monster hit Peru, has fully broken into the British market with the help of Ed Sheeran on the remix, which has expanded DML’s marketability and access into the UK music scene. He is doing huge numbers on all DSP’s and is rocking ambiance in full.

Wizkid – Essence remix featuring Tems & Justin Bieber:

From the box of his fourth studio album, Wizkid made an official remix of Essence which appeared on the deluxe version of the album the following year. It featured Justin Bieber and recounted a massive success in America, stayed on the top of the charts for weeks and connected the world together even as it became the song of the summer in 2021.

Ladipoe – Feeling featuring Buju:

Feeling has become the record that everyone have found pleasure in. Topping music charts both locally and in the continental hemisphere, the record has kept listeners in a shape that relates with everyone’s emotion. Feeling has a strong connection with it’s listeners, even as the record is perfect to fit for song on the year conversations. It is worthy enough to bag an award if not for the power of Joeboy’s “Alcohol”

Simi – So Bad featuring Joeboy:

This record is beautiful, at the same time it is a hit record that was wheeled out seamlessly, perhaps for the cause of Joeboy’s assistance. She released “Woman” earlier before “So Bad” assisted as she adulates women and gives them everything they deserves including a voice to speak for themselves through the record. Now, “So Bad” could be referred as the track that made Simi earn a breath taking career in 2021.

Burna Boy – Kilometer:

Kilometer is a strong reflection of Burna’s transition from a nobody to a someboy in the Nigerian music industry. He focused on connecting the dots of both his lifestyle and experiences together which connected the minds of listeners in one piece, even as he stories the plethora of experiences and the likes to his current state of greatness as the African Giant. Kilometer was a hit and it was carefully assisted by his second single this year titled, “B.Dor” featuring Wizkid.

Burna Boy has had a successful year in review, his 2022 promises more even as he is getting set to headline a show at Madison Square Garden, which is one of the biggest arena’s in the world.

Gyakie – Forever remix featuring Omah Lay:

Ghanaian’s most beloved Gyakie’s mild tempo “Forever”, not only originally become one of Nigerian’s favorite track in 2021, but with Omah Lay’s effort on the remix laid side by side with Gyakie’s stint, emboldened the love Nigerian’s have for Gyakie and her music. The record not only raked huge amount of streams across digital platforms, but it also strongly connected the hearts of many love birds together.

Sourced From Nigerian Music