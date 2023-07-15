Sean Dampte sets record straight on Ghanaian, Nigerian music industry

In their discussion, Sean shed light on the perceived rivalry between the Ghanaian and Nigerian music industries, attributing it to volume and numbers.

According to Dampte, the competition is not as intense as it seems. “People don’t understand that there really isn’t any competition. It’s just about volume and numbers. In Nigeria, approximately 30, 000 songs are released every week, whereas in Ghana, the number is around 1,000 songs per week. By the time you listen to about 10 Nigerian songs, you already have favourites before you even get to one Ghanaian song. Playlists often consist of around 30 Nigerian songs and only 5 from Ghana. If Ghana releases the same volume of new music, then there will be a balance,” he explained.

Acknowledging the ingenuity and warm hospitality of Ghanaians, Dampte expressed his appreciation and revealed that he has exciting collaborations with Ghanaian artists in the pipeline, which will be unveiled in the near future.

Oluwatosin Adesanya, the Head of PR, Media, and Strategy for Savage Music Inc, also shared that Dampte would return to Ghana as he concludes his African Media Tour. This visit is in preparation for the highly anticipated ‘Sean Dampte Live In Concert’ scheduled for September 17, 2023, at Jazz Cafe London.

With his upcoming collaborations and the highly anticipated ‘Sean Dampte Live In Concert’, fans can look forward to an exciting musical journey that transcends borders and celebrates the unity of African music.