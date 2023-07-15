My music to empower young minds— Chips

A budding singer, Chigoziri Mark-Princewill, aka Chips, says his mission is to revolutionise the music scene with his style of music, designed to empower young minds.

In a statement sent to Saturday Beats, the 20-year-old singer said, “I am driven by an insatiable desire to ignite empowerment and inspire young minds around the world. That is why I want to revolutionise the music scene with my intoxicating sound and unapologetically authentic style.”

Chips also stated that he wanted people to know, through his music, that every dream was valid. He said, “I am on a mission to pave an inclusive path and provide opportunities for aspiring talents from all walks of life. I am here to dismantle barriers and illuminate the truth that every voice matters. Every dream is valid.”

Asked if he was signed to any record label, the singer, who stated that he started recording music from the comfort of his bedroom, said, “I am not looking for validation from a record label to affirm my talent, but I am open to opportunities that align with my core values and amplify my reach.”

He added that he had developed a good relationship with his fans through social media. He said, “I share a profound bond with my fans. I share my music directly with them on social media.”