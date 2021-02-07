Rwanda’s Nsanzabaganwa elected as AU Commission deputy chair

– Advertisement –





Rwandan economist and politician Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa has been elected as deputy chairperson of the African Union commission.

Nsanzabaganwa until her election served as the deputy governor of the National Bank of Rwanda, a role she held since 2011.

She is a member of the African Leaders Network, a Fellow of the Aspen Global Leadership Network (AGLN).

The Rwandan politician has also served as the chairperson of the board of directors of the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda, since 2012.

When she first returned to Rwanda, Nsanzabaganwa worked as a lecturer in economics at the National University of Rwanda, from 1999 until 2003.

She also served as the Minister of State responsible for Economic Planning in the Rwanda Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning between 2003 and 2008.

From 2008 until 2011 she also served as the Minister of Trade and Industry in the Rwandan cabinet.

As state minister for economic planning, Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa was credited with creating a stronger statistical and planning system nationally and at local levels.

In a statement on Twitter she expressed “gratitude and appreciation for the trust and honor that the Heads of States and Government of the African Union have bestowed on my country and in my person.

I commit to serve with dedication and to the best of my ability under your wise guidance.”

Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa will served for the next four years as deputy to Chad’s Moussa Faki Mahamat who was re-elected as the chairman of the African Union Commission.

