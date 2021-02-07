Moussa Faki Mahamat re-elected as AU Commission chief

– Advertisement –





Chad’s Moussa Faki Mahamat has been re-elected as the chairman of the African Union Commission.

He secured 51 out of 55 votes from member countries of the African Union during its 34th Summit on Saturday.

Mahamat stood unchallenged at the summit which was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He will serve for the next four years and that would be his final tenure as head of the commission.

In a statement on Twitter Faki said he was “deeply humbled by the overwhelming and historic vote of confidence by AU Member States by voting 51 out 55 to extend my mandate at the helm of the AUC Commission for another 4 years.”

Deeply humbled by the overwhelming and historic vote of confidence by AU Member States by voting 51 out 55 to extend my mandate at the helm of the AUC Commission for another 4 years. My congratulations to @mnsanzabaganwa who was elected as deputy Chairperson. Together we WILL. pic.twitter.com/vyf2tCbwSW — Moussa Faki Mahamat (@AUC_MoussaFaki) February 6, 2021

Faki, born in 1960 served as foreign minister of Chad and was elected to his first tenure as AU Commission chair in 2017.

Congratulations to @AUC_MoussaFaki for his re-election as Chairperson of the African Union Commission #AUsummit2021 #AU pic.twitter.com/lIdbLD6K4T — Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Int’l Cooperation (@RwandaMFA) February 6, 2021

Rwanda’s Dr Monique Nsanzabaganwa was also elected as deputy chairperson of the commission.

Nsanzabaganwa also said in a statement that she was “gratitude and appreciation for the trust and honor that the Heads of States and Government of the African Union have bestowed on my country and in my person.

I commit to serve with dedication and to the best of my ability under your wise guidance.”

My very sincere gratitude and appreciation for the trust and honor that the Heads of States and Government of the African Union have bestowed on my country and in my person. I commit to serve with dedication and to the best of my ability under your wise guidance.#TheAfricaWeWant — Dr Monique Nsanzabaganwa (@mnsanzabaganwa) February 6, 2021

The new set of commissioners of the African Union will have a major task dealing with the current coronavirus pandemic and several conflicts across the continent.

