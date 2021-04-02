Rite Foods Limited committed to Promotion of Talents in Nigeria – Says Adegunwa





Rite Foods Limited, a Nigerian leading foods and beverages company, has demonstrated its resolve to the promotion of talents in Nigeria through its Bigi brand, which sponsored the Prophetess Movie Premiere for select movie lovers in Nigeria; recently.

The movie with the theme, Celestial, Angelic, Heavenly, was shown at the Film House Cinema, Dugbe, in Ibadan, Oyo State, on March 26, this year and two days later, at Imaxx Cinema, in Lekki, Lagos.

It has the attributes of uniting the nation in its diversities, connecting families and communities, and packed with great football comedy as well as family entertainments.

The first show of the film was indeed very colourful, as it was an evening of excitement and humour, with lots of movie stars in attendance.

It was an evening of excitement and entertainment as many commended Rite Foods’ Bigi brand for supporting talents and the entertainment industry in the country.

It was also a pleasurable time of humour, with the celebrities and viewers who were over-the-moon acknowledging that the movie fit the bill of a modern creative storyline and quality production with the display of exceptional skills.

Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, produced by Victoria Akujobi, Mimi Bartels, Matilda Ogunleye, the movie is about the story of Ajoke (Toyin Abraham), a local Prophetess, who made a spurious prophecy about a football match which sets off a chain of events beyond her control. Knowing that her life was in danger, she decided to seek assistance from her sister, and as events unfold, the narrative continues with awe-inspiring scenes that kept spectators marvelled.

Its casts include Toyin Abraham, Kehinde Bankole, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kunle Remi, Tina Mba, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Stan Nze, Seyi Awolowo, Lateef Adedimeji, Waliu Fagbemi, Remi Surutu, Chris Iheuwa, Blessing Obasi, Emeka Nwagbaraocha.

And it will be available in cinemas nationwide from April 2nd, this year, and would also be released on Netflix.

Eulogising Rite Foods, the Movie Producer, Victoria Akujobi, said the company has contributed immensely to the development of talent and the entertainment industry in general.

She commended the Bigi premium brand for its support which will help in taking the movie industry to an enviable height.

Commenting on the sponsorship, the Managing Director of Rite Foods Limited, Mr Seleem Adegunwa said the foods and beverage company is committed to the promotion of Nigerian talents in entertainment, special skills and ideapreneurship.

He added “We are particularly interested in the Nigerianess of positive invention, idea generation and talents that promote our common values.”

As a leading soft drink in the beverage sector, the Bigi brand has also aided the entertainment sector through the sponsorship of the Nigerian Idol, a music reality show, which began few weeks ago.

Rite Foods has set the pace for other soft drinks in the industry, with its variants, comprising the Bigi Cola, Bigi Cherry Cola, Bigi Ginger Ale, Bigi Orange, Bigi Apple, Bigi Bitter Lemon, Bigi Soda Water, Bigi Lemon & Lime, Bigi Tropical, Bigi Chapman, Bigi Ginger Lemon and Bigi Tamarind.

Sourced From Nigerian Music