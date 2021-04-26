Rite Foods committed to talent discovery, promotion of entertainment in Nigeria – Adegunwa

OBINNA EZUGWU

Rite Foods Limited, a Nigerian Food and Beverage Company, makers Bigi premium brand, says it has demonstrated its resolve to the discovery of talent and the promotion of entertainment in the country, with the sponsorship of the Nigerian Idol and the maiden edition of the Bigi Media Idol.

The brand organised the inaugural edition of Bigi Media Idol for content drivers in the music, lifestyle and entertainment, arts, and society section of the media, as well as online publishers and bloggers, in Lagos.

Speaking at the Bigi Media Idol event, the Managing Director of Rite Foods Limited, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, said the company will earnestly promote talent discovery in music through the Nigerian Idol while also espousing his company’s interest in creative art.

According to him, music brings the best out of the Nigerian culture and that the country is littered with abundance of talents-in music, movie, comedy, spoken words, dance, among others.

Adegunwa pointed out that the immense talent in the country was recently illustrated byBurna Boy, who won the Grammy award and immediately put Nigeria on the global honour roll of best performer.

“With the Burna inspiration many more Grammys will begin to roll in the years to come. But for the best to be discovered, groomed and given the necessary push, there must be a propelling platform which we believe the Nigerian Idol provides,” he said.

The Rite Foods boss stated that the reason why the company is putting its weight behind the Nigerian Idol is because it will bring the best out of the many talents in the country, thus promoting Nigerianess which we believe in.

“For us at Rite Foods Ltd, we are committed to the Nigerianess of positive energy, talents in music, creative art and ideapreneurship that will earn for Nigeria, international respect and accolades,” he maintained.

According to him, the brand’s pursuit for the discovery and growth of talent in music spurred the inaugural edition of the Bigi Media Idol, which is a reflection of Nigerian Idol, to incorporate content drivers, entertainment journalists, music critics and enthusiasts, to expand the Nigerian Idol platform to music critics, content drivers, music enthusiasts, journalists amongst others.

In her remark, the Brand Manager, Rite Foods Limited, Boluwatife Adedugbe, said the Bigi Media Idol would help spur an increase in talent discovery, which like the Burna Boy victory, will make the nation proud.

At the Bigi Media Idol, the Entertainment Editor of Nigerian Tribune Newspapers, Rotimi Ige, who thrilled the audience with very melodious songs, won the first prize of Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira, with 10 packs of Bigi soft drinks products.

While the winner smiled home with the grand prize, the first runner-up, Osigbe Blessing of High Society Magazine, an online platform, received the prize of One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira, followed by the second runner-up, Funsho Arogundade, Publisher of PM Express, who went home with the prize of One Hundred Thousand Naira. Also, seven other participants went home with the sum of fifty thousand as consolation prizes.

Ige in his first appearance, mesmerised the judges and the audience with his sterling performance with the song “Olufunmi” by Style Plus, while Osigbe sang a popular West Life music. This was followed by Arogundade, who performed “Ade-Ori Okin” by WasiuAyinde.

Before the finale, 10 contestants were chosen by the judges to perform on stage, with the beautiful microphones designed with the Bigi brands, another exciting feature that made the event more colourful.

The number was trimmed to five after the first performance, and then to three, where Ige, Osigbe and Arogundade contested vigorously for the winning prize. At the last stage for the selection of the winners, Ige, with his tuneful voice, outsmarts others with the song “African Queen” by 2Face.

It was an evening of fun and display of exceptional talents and entertainment, with content drivers in music, lifestyle and entertainment, arts, as well as online publishers and bloggers in attendance, all thrilled with the excitement of the show.

The audience who were over-the-moon, eulogising Rite Foods’ Bigi brand for its outstanding role in promoting talents among content drivers in the country.

Established in 2007, Rite Foods is the fastest growing food and beverage company in the country.

Its Bigi soft drinks have set the pace in the beverage market with variants comprising the Bigi Cola, Bigi Orange, Bigi Apple, Bigi Bitter Lemon, Bigi Soda Water, Bigi Lemon & Lime, Bigi Tropical, Bigi Chapman, Bigi Tamarind, Bigi Cherry Cola, Bigi Ginger Lemon, Bigi Ginger Ale.

Other products of the leading company include Bigi Premium Table Water, Fearless Red Berry and Fearless Classic Energy Drinks, Rite Spicy, Bigi Beef Sausage roll and Rite Sausage roll.

The company’s inventiveness has earned high recognition in the energy drinks market with the first ever packaged polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle brands for the Fearless Red Berry and Fearless Classic.

Sourced From Nigerian Music