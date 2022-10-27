Rihanna’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman; Here’s all we know

Fans have waited long for Rihanna to release new music and her Black Panther sequel track wil also happen to be her first release since becoming a mother. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their baby boy earlier this year in May. While the singer had teased previously that she will be sharing new music soon in interviews, it came as a surprise that Rihanna’s collaborated with Marvel for her upcoming single.

Rihanna is all set to return to music after six years and it has now been confirmed that the singer’s first single is all set to be a part of Marvel’s upcoming film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The song titled Lift Me Up is all set to be released on October 28 and it was confirmed by Rihanna herself has she shared a post on social media.

Lift Me Up

The upcoming track has been titled Lift Me Up and will be released on Friday. It marks Rihanna’s first musical debut since 2016, and has been described as “a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman.” Boseman who played protagonist Black Panther aka King T’Challa in the original film as well as appeared in the Avengers films passed away in 2020 following a battle with cancer. The Black Panther sequel will be paying a moving tribute to the late actor and the upcoming song holds a special importance in the film. The song has been written with Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems and produced by Ludwig Göransson, and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler

Marvel Announcement

After speculations had been doing the rounds about Rihanna’s musical comeback and its connection to Marvel, the studio also confirmed the same with a teaser video of the upcoming track as it focussed on the R standing for Rihanna. This marks Rihanna’s return to music after focussing on her businesses. The singer last year also managed to bag her billionaire status amid the same. Rihanna last released her album, Anti in 2016 and the wait is finally coming to an end

Chadwick Boseman Tribute

The song will pay a tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman. According to the song co-writer on Terms, the song, “After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people who I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them.” Speaking about collaborating with Rihanna, he further added, “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me, so hearing her convey this song is a great honour.”

Previously, in a video released by Marvel, the cast of the film also discussed Boseman’s loss and working on the sequel without him. Actor Winston Duke aka M’Bakku said, “We all suffered an incredible loss when we lost Chadwick.” The film’s director Ryan Coogler then also added how Boseman was an “artistic partner” to him while working on the first film. Coogler said that the two would indulge in conversations about where they wanted the story to go and how much Chadwick admired other characters.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

While the trailers and promos of Black Panther sequel have been released, they haven’t solved the mystery relating to Boseman’s character. While we get a glimpse of the new Black Panther in the trailer, the identity of the superhero has been kept under wraps. Many believe that Letitia Wright who played the role of Chadwick Boseman’s sister Shuri in the original film will take on the mantle of becoming the next Black Panther. While Letitia wright hasn’t confirmed whether she will play Black Panther, the actress previously spoke about dedicating every scene on the film to her late co-star.

As for the plot of the upcoming film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) will be seen fighting to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. The heroes will be banding together with the help of Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. The film will also introduce new characters such as Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is all set to release in theatres on November 11, 2022. As for Rihanna’s song, Lift Me song, it will be releasing on Friday, October 28.