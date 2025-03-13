Rights probe alleges sexual violence against Palestinians by Israeli forces used as ‘method of war’
Senior human rights investigators reporting to the UN Human Rights Council alleged on Thursday that sexual and gender-based violence by Israeli security forces against Palestinians – including children – have been increasingly used “as a method of war” following the 7 October 2023 attacks that sparked the Gaza war. Source UN News
Discover more from Africa Global Village
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.