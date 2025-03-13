You are here
Human Rights 

Rights probe alleges sexual violence against Palestinians by Israeli forces used as ‘method of war’

Village Reporter

Senior human rights investigators reporting to the UN Human Rights Council alleged on Thursday that sexual and gender-based violence by Israeli security forces against Palestinians – including children – have been increasingly used “as a method of war” following the 7 October 2023 attacks that sparked the Gaza war. Source UN News

