Rigathi Gachagua Enjoys Energetic Dance Moves, Song with Church Faithful in Nyah…

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua spent his Sunday with an ACK church in Nyahururu, Laikipia county

After his arrival, Rigathi was seen dancing with the church members, who were elated to have him

In his speech, the second in command addressed speculations that Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi is handling some of his duties

A video of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua joining church members for a nice energetic dance has emerged on social media.

Nyahururu residents received Rigathi Gachagua in song and dance. Photo: Rigathi Gachagua.

Source: Twitter

The deputy president joined members of ACK Christ the King Pro-Cathedral, Nyahururu, in Laikipia County for fellowship; after his arrival, he was received in song and dance.

In a video shared on social media, Rigathi was seen dancing with the church members, who were elated to have him.

On his social media, Rigathi also appreciated the church for its warm welcome.

Unlock the best of TUKO.co.ke on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

“Service to humanity is service to God. I am pleased this Sunday morning to join the faithful at ACK Christ the King Pro-Cathedral, Nyahururu, in Laikipia County, as they celebrate the retirement of Right Rev. Bishop Stephen Kabora of ACK Nyahururu Diocese,” he said.

Rigathi on Mudavadi going to Nigeria

During his visit to Nyahururu, the second in command also addressed rumours that a big chunk of his responsibilities had been delegated to Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

The rumours erupted after a section of Kenyans noticed that President William Ruto preferred to have Mudavadi represent him on some international trips.

In his response to the speculations, the DP said:

“Let me tell you, the day I will go abroad, I will be going there to pick something reasonable for Kenyans. What do we gain by going to see a president being sworn in? I asked the president to allow me to fight illicit brew and bhang,” he said.

Mudavadi represents Ruto in Nigeria

As reported, Mudavadi left the country on Sunday, May 28, to the inauguration of Nigeria’s President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A communication from the Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary indicated that Mudavadi would be representing President William Ruto in the ceremony.

“Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, leaves the country for Abuja, Nigeria. He will represent President William Ruto at the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Ahmed Tinubu,” his office said.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see TUKO News on your News Feed

Source: TUKO.co.ke

Sourced From Nigerian Music